As the players took to the pitch for the early kick-off, fans could be seen waving flags in all four corners of the ground, including the level seven section for the first time.

The Gallowgate End held up a banner reading ‘Eddie Howe’s Black and White Army’ while the Leazes End unveiled the impressive ‘Newcastle United Magpie’ banner which spanned the entire lower level of the stand.

The Bruno Guimaraes flag was one of several other bespoke flags on display at the ground ahead of the difficult Premier League tie for Howe’s side.

Wor Flags displays have taken place at every home match at St James’s Park following the club’s takeover back in November yet they never fail to impress.

Wor Flags display ahead of Liverpool

