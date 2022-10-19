WATCH: Newcastle United welcome Everton to St James’s Park with stunning Wor Flags display
The latest Wor Flags display kicked off Newcastle United’s first weeknight match of the season at St James’s Park in style on Wednesday evening.
As Newcastle prepared to kick-off against Everton in their Premier League encoutnter, all four sides of the stadium took part in the display.
Flags and banners were waved in the Milburn, Gallowgate and East Stands while the centrepiece was the giant flag spanning the entire lower section of the Leazes Stand.
Wor Flags displays are a regular occurance at Newcastle home matches at St James’s Park.