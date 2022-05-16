A stunning full stadium display, described as Wor Flags’ ‘biggest ever’ created an electric atmosphere ahead of Monday night’s match against Arsenal.

Around 49,000 pieces of foil were being waved by the home supporters in the ground as the iconic Newcastle blue star was on display at the Leazes End and a bespoke Newcastle United Football Club flag was waved from the Gallowgate End.

Prior to the match, a Wor Flags statement read: “As we head into the final game of the season, everyone at Wor Flags would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us both voluntarily and financially.

“The game against Arsenal will be our biggest display ever, with every seat in St James’ Park involved to help make this a night to remember, so please arrive early if you can.

“On your seat you will either find a singular piece of foil or a foil flag, please use this before the game. You’ll help create something that volunteers have been working on over the last few days. Please leave any of our popular wavers under the seats at the start, feel free to use them at the end… but don’t take them home!!

“Thank you for the support this season. Our club is unrecognisable since October and now we are all pulling in the same direction. Roll on next season!’

St James's Park v Arsenal

The statement signs off: “This is our house. This is Newcastle. Howay the Lads!”

