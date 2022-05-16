Why Chris Wood and nine others are unavailable for Newcastle United against Arsenal

Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United side to face Arsenal for the final home match of the season at St James’s Park.

Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson come into the side for Jamaal Lascelles and the injured Chris Wood.

It’s Wilson’s first start since December 27 and he will lead the side out as captain against the Gunners with Lascelles and Kieran Trippier both on the bench.

Newcastle secured Premier League survival last week and will be looking to end their season on a high in their final two games against Arsenal and Burnley. Tonight’s match will be played in front of a packed St James’s Park crowd for the final time this season.

NUFC line-up to face Arsenal: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson (C)

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Trippier, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle

Newcastle have 10 players out in total, here are all of the absentees explained...

