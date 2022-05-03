The 22-year-old midfielder opened the scoring at Villa Park after receiving a pass from Remi Savage on the halfway line before turning and unleashing a long-ranged strike that sailed over Villa goalkeeper Oliwier Zych and into the goal.
Kadan Young levelled the score for the hosts shortly after half-time before Adam Wilson secured victory for the young Magpies with nine minutes of normal time remaining.
The 2-1 win means Newcastle ended a run of four consecutive league defeats to finish the campaign in eighth place.
Allan - who grabbed an assist for Joelinton on his Newcastle first-team debut in a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Rochdale in January 2020 - is out of contract at the end of the current season.
And with first-team opportunities lacking, it is likely that the former Accrington Stanley loanee will turn to the Football League in search of a new club this summer.