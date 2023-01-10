WATCH: Stunning Newcastle United atmosphere v Leicester City at St James’s Park after Wor Flags campaign
Newcastle United fans had their scarves at the ready ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City at St James’s Park
With Newcastle hoping to reach the final four of the competition for the first time since 1976, a packed St James’s Park were encouraged to bring scarves to the match as part of a Wor Flags campaign.
In a message posted on social media, Wor Flags referenced the hope of Newcastle ending its 54-year trophy drought and plans to ‘create a sea of black and white’ with scarves twirling as the players make their way onto the pitch.
“Be part of something special. #BringYourScarf and most importantly; bring your voices. Howay the lads,” the post read.
And the supporters most certainly obliged as before the match scarves were twirling and flags were waving as the players prepared to take to the pitch.
“It’s not every day that you have the opportunity of a home quarter final,” a Wor Flags spokesperson told The Gazette. “This competition represents our best chance at success for years and is a massive opportunity for the club.
“We thought we’d try and do something different so that come kick off, the place is bouncing. By encouraging fans to #BringYourScarf We’re hoping to get as many people as possible involved by showing their support for our team visually but most importantly by being vocal and getting behind our team.”