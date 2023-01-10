With Newcastle hoping to reach the final four of the competition for the first time since 1976, a packed St James’s Park were encouraged to bring scarves to the match as part of a Wor Flags campaign.

In a message posted on social media, Wor Flags referenced the hope of Newcastle ending its 54-year trophy drought and plans to ‘create a sea of black and white’ with scarves twirling as the players make their way onto the pitch.

“Be part of something special. #BringYourScarf and most importantly; bring your voices. Howay the lads,” the post read.

And the supporters most certainly obliged as before the match scarves were twirling and flags were waving as the players prepared to take to the pitch.

“It’s not every day that you have the opportunity of a home quarter final,” a Wor Flags spokesperson told The Gazette. “This competition represents our best chance at success for years and is a massive opportunity for the club.

