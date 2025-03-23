Newcastle United have presented the Carabao Cup trophy to St James’ Park in the first glimpse of the silverware since last weekend’s Wembley win.

More than 30,000 people got a chance to catch a glimpse of the Carabao Cup trophy at St James’ Park on Sunday, a week on from their triumph at Wembley. The scenes of Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles lifting the trophy into the Wembley sky will live forever in the memory of the 32,000 Newcastle United fans in attendance at Wembley last weekend.

And for the more than 30,000 in attendance as Newcastle United Women took on Sunderland Women at St James’ Park on Sunday, another opportunity, or even a first opportunity, to lay their eyes on the trophy was available. As referee Sophie Dennington blew the whistle to end the first 45 minutes of action, one that ended with the score goalless despite the hosts’ dominance, all attention turned towards the tunnel as CEO Darren Eales and Bob Moncur prepared to bring the trophy onto the St James’ Park pitch for the first time.

Moncur and Eales strode out to the centre circle as they lifted the trophy high into the air for all four sides of St James’ Park to see. The pair were then interviewed by Justin Lockwood with Moncur no longer the last Newcastle United captain to lift a major trophy.

The pair then walked back towards the tunnel before having their picture taken under the iconic Newcastle United lettering on the East Stand at St James’ Park. It may have been a brief celebration, with next week set to be the big party in the city, but seeing the Carabao Cup trophy at St James’ Park with it theirs to keep for twelve months, was a moment that many in attendance will never forget.

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup trophy parade plans

The club revealed plans this week on a free open-air event that will take place on the Town Moor. With club sponsors Sela at the forefront of plans, the event promises to be a huge celebration of the club’s achievement in ending a seven decade wait for a major domestic trophy.

Supporters of the club were asked to register their interest in attending the event with those numbers set to help the club and relevant authorities plan for the event. Saturday 29 March is when that event will take place with Newcastle United expected to offer further updates on the celebration event this week.

The trophy, as it was at St James' Park on Sunday, will be presented to the crowd on the Town Moor and it is expected that each player will receive their own introduction before another trophy lift is conducted.