'Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen started young' Newcastle fans react to Elias Sorensen's U23s hat-trick

Elias Sorensen scored yet again for Newcastle United U23s last night - and fans are refusing to ignore him any longer.

The Denmark-born 19-year-old has been in remarkable goal scoring form so far this season - including two goals in two Checkatrade Trophy wins over Notts County and Doncaster Rovers.

His hat-trick against Aston Villa in a 5-2 Premier League 2 victory saw the striker make it eight goals in as many matches while Rafa Benitez's first-teamers continue to struggle in front of goal.

Firing just six goals in nine league games, leaving the Magpies routed to the bottom of the table, Newcastle supporters seem desperate for a bit of goal scoring inspiration from somewhere.

Perhaps the free-scoring Dane is the answer, with a large amount of fans pledging for him to be given a shot in the first-team.

Here's the best of the fan reaction, with comparisons made to Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen:

@BenjamSimpson: Start him Saturday please

@aaronjohnbird: Sounds to me like he’s ready for 4 seasons of loans before being sold for 2 million and no buy back clause to AEK Athens.

@DaveWoodland2: Give the lad a game. He obviously knows where the goal is. Already ahead of the first teamers then. Make him number 9...

@StuDon: Put him in at Southampton. We might even score a goal then!!

@mickclark6441: Rooney n owen... started young.. give him that chance

@dcb72: how long until charnley sells him for under market value to a rival?

@timcunningham80: That's our number 9 in the Championship next season sorted!

@oxopies:At least the lad knows where the goal is - not the corner flag! Playing him couldn't be any worse than what we've got!

@JoshCooke9: Give him a chance in the first team this lad scores pretty much every single game. Send a message out to the senior players and give the young lads something to work for. He's better than what we have got at the moment anyway!

@a_keates: I have no idea how good this kid is but don't forget a certain Alan Shearer scored a hat trick on his debut against Arsenal at 17. If you don't play them you'll never know