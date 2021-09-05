It’s now three straight top-flight defeats in a row for the Magpies following a loss at Villa Park last weekend.

A stunning strike from Danny Ings and a penalty from Anwar El Ghazi saw the hosts claim three points.

Jamaal Lascelles was penalised for handball after play was pulled back following a VAR check. Referee David Coote awarded the spot-kick which was converted by Anwar El Ghazi to make it 2-0.

Then, Callum Wilson was taken out by Emiliano Martinez. The referee pointed straight to the spot but once again VAR intervened to show Wilson was fractionally offside in the build-up.

But Mike Ashley and Newcastle United's hierarchy have delivered a subtle message to Steve Bruce.

The statement read: “Internally, all parties have long been aware of the budgetary parameters under which we are operating.

Arsenal man outlines reasons surrounding Joe Willock departure

Arsenal's technical director Edu has explained the Gunners’ transfer policy.

The same strategy saw the Magpies sign Joe Willock from the London club.

The Gunners were the Premier League's top spenders this summer after spending over £100m.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White are some of the names who have arrived at the Emirates Stadium..

He said: "We signed six players who are under 23, which means a lot in terms of our planning. Normally, people like to see just one window, so I have to say it is the bigger picture because we started planning this squad a year ago in terms of consolidating the team and to try to get a better foundation.

"If you remember, in that period we renewed Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli a year ago with the intention to get that kind of base in the team. In a one-year period, we signed 10 players and seven of the 10 are under 23. We renewed seven players in this period as well, just in the first team. Five of the seven are under 23 as well, just in the first team. Five of the seven are under 23 as well.

"Why did we do that? Because we have a reason to try again to create a good foundation and then, one day, maybe we are going to sign one or two players only. But after that, it's impossible to sign one or two players only because we have a lot to do.

"We have to balance the squad better. We have to recruit the players with the right characteristics and the right profile to make the squad better, more solid and much more consistent because last season we suffered with consistency.

"Now, I want to give Mikel Arteta and the board a much better squad.”

