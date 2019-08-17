'We're making Norwich look like Juventus' - Newcastle United fans are unhappy with their side at Carrow Road
Newcastle United are a goal down and second best at Carrow Road, as Teemu Pukki’s goal separates the sides in the Premier League.
Steve Bruce’s men’s performance has not gone down well with the United faithful.
@Prezzy_001 – “We have played 122 minutes of football this season and I'm more convinced now than I was before a ball was kicked that we will be relegated this season.”
@BootGeordie – “#BruceOut by Xmas.”
@nicholasnufc1 – “We’re getting beat and no one is surprised.”
@RBanerjee23 – “We look like we’ve got no confidence at all.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
@MrJamesupex – “This is going to be a long season.”
@KieranParr17 – “We're literally making Norwich look like Juventus, what is happening?”
@helten83 – “What’s the game plane Mr.Bruce?”
@Bix1985 – “What are they expecting Joelinton to do with those balls. Playing it into his feet or up to his head.”
@alanrobson666 – “Norwich look like Brazil against #nufc we are looking awful.”