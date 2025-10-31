West Ham v Newcastle United injury news: The Hammers will be without Oliver Scarles, Niclas Fullkrug and Konstantinos Mavropanos on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that he will be without Oliver Scarles for West Ham’s clash with Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Hammers begin the weekend sat second bottom of the Premier League table - and could even kick-off on Sunday sat bottom of the pack if Wolves secure their first win of the season against Fulham on Saturday.

The Hammers have lost their last three Premier League matches, falling to defeats to Arsenal, Brentford and most recently Leeds United. Espirito Santo has seen his side take just one point from his four matches in charge since replacing Graham Potter in the London Stadium dugout at the end of September.

It has not been the best of starts for the former Wolves and Nottingham Forest man and his preparations for the visit of Newcastle United have been complicated by Scarles’ injury. The Hammers academy graduate has started both of West Ham’s last two matches, but will not feature on Sunday after picking up an injury last time out.

Espirito Santo confirmed on Friday that the 19-year-old had undergone surgery on a fractured collar bone: “Oliver Scarles went into surgery yesterday and it went well but he is going to be out for a while. He won't totally stop because he will be doing some kind of conditioning.”

West Ham’s performance director Richard Collinge added: “The surgery has gone well and Ollie will now concentrate on his recovery and rehabilitation here at Rush Green, with the aim of returning to action in December.”

West Ham injury news v Newcastle United

Elsewhere, Espirito Santo also confirmed that striker Niclas Fullkrug will also not be fit enough to face the Magpies. Fullkrug, who scored for Borussia Dortmund against Eddie Howe’s side in the Champions League back in 2023, has been plagued with injury issues since moving to England and won’t have an opportunity to add another goal against Newcastle United to his collection this weekend.

“Niclas Fullkrug is still out,” Espirito Santo confirmed. “We still aren't totally sure when [he will be back] but he has started already on the grass. He isn't totally with the group but we expect it will be fast.”

Fullkrug’s absence on Sunday could offer Callum Wilson an opportunity to start against his former club. Wilson left St James’ Park as a free agent earlier this summer and made his debut for the Hammers against Sunderland back in August.

The 33-year-old played over an hour of West Ham’s clash against Leeds United last week but was an unused substitute in their previous two outings. The Hammers will also be without Konstantinos Mavropanos on Sunday.

The Greek international will be sidelined with a hamstring injury. On the defender, Espirito Santo said: “He has started the fitness program. He has had his first session on the grass so expect a couple of weeks more before he is totally available.”

Newcastle United, meanwhile, won’t have Yoane Wissa or Tino Livramento available on Sunday with both ruled-out with knee injuries. Lewis Hall, though, could feature after recovering from a hamstring injury.