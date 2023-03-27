Newcastle United transfer target sees valuation increase by £75million

Newcastle could be priced out of a move for transfer target Goncalo Ramos this summer as he continues to enjoy a remarkable campaign at Benfica. The 21-year-old scored in Benfica’s 3-2 pre-season friendly win against The Magpies back in July when he was valued at around £30million by his club.

With Ramos’ future uncertain, Newcastle were linked with a move of around £25million plus £5million in add-ons as an alternative to missed target Hugo Ekitike, but they eventually settled on club record signing Alexander Isak instead.

Benfica's Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos (L) celebrates with Benfica's Croatian forward Petar Musa after scoring his team's second goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and FC Famalicao, at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on March 3, 2023. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Since then, Ramos has filled the gap left by Darwin Nunez’s move to Liverpool and enjoyed a stunning campaign with 24 goals and 10 assists in just 36 matches at club level. The young forward also netted a hat-trick for Portugal in the 6-1 2022 World cup last-16 win over Fabian Schar’s Switzerland in Qatar.

Ramos’ exploits this season have made Benfica determined to keep hold of the player who they were previously open to letting go. According to Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias, clubs interested in Ramos would have to trigger his £105million release clause in order to have a chance of signing him this summer.

Along with Newcastle, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also been monitoring Ramos’ progress.

Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals confirm £121m loss before £600m spending spree

Chelsea Football Club has announced its 2021-22 financial results, showing a net loss of £121.3million. Chelsea have pointed to the sanctions placed on previous owner Roman Abramovich as well as the knock-on impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason for the loss.

A Chelsea statement read: “Despite the loss in the year and the operating challenges due to the sanctions, the Club continues to comply with UEFA and Premier League financial regulations.”

Since being taken over by a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s spending has increased dramatically with the club paying in excess of £600million in reported transfer fees alone.

Double Newcastle United injury update

There was contrasting news for two of Newcastle United’s young stars during the international break. Sven Botman missed his chance at a first senior Netherlands cap after being forced to withdraw from the squad due to illness.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman hinted that there was a chance those affected by suspected food poisoning would be in with a chance of returning to the squad in time for Monday night’s match against Gibraltar. While the likes of Cody Gakpo Matthijs de Ligt and Bart Verbruggen returned to training on Sunday, neither Botman or Joey Veerman were seen.

Newcastle will be hoping the 23-year-old makes a full recovery in time for Sunday’s return to Premier League action against Manchester United (4:30pm kick-off).