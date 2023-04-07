It’s Easter weekend and it’s set to be an exciting one for football fans across the country with plenty of football action from the Premier League and the EFL.

Newcastle United are on the road to the capital for the second time this week as they head to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Saturday, looking to build on their impressive 5-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories still doing the round as the rumour mill keeps turning.

The Magpies have reportedly reignited a previous interest and a West Ham star and could make a move for the player when the next transfer window opens. Elsewhere, Arsenal are said to have ‘cooled’ their interest in a Leicester City midfielder who has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Friday, April 6:

West Ham star ‘back on Newcastle’s wanted list’

Per a report from TalkSPORT, West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen is back on Newcastle’s wanted list – three years after almost joining the Magpies. It is claimed that Eddie Howe is a long-term admirer of the 26-year old who will ‘almost certainly’ be leaving the Hammers in the summer if they are relegated to the EFL Championship.

Bowen joined the Hammers for £18 million in 2020 from Hull City with Newcastle understood to also have been heavily interested at the time. Since then the attacker has scored 37 goals in 143 appearances across all competitions for the capital club and has also earned four caps for the England men’s national side.

Arsenal ‘cool interest’ in Leicester City midfielder previously linked with Newcastle

Arsenal have cooled their interest in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans due to the Belgian’s ‘lacklustre’ performances for the Foxes since January, claims Football.London. The Gunners, along with multiple other clubs in the Premier League and beyond including Newcastle United, were heavily linked with the player in January but Leicester’s asking price was said to be too high and the 25-year old is set to become a free agent when his contract expires this summer.