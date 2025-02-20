Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham United have suffered several injury blows ahead of next month’s clash against Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

This week, it was confirmed that midfielder Lucas Paqueta sustained an ankle injury in training and is facing a spell on the sidelines as a result. The Brazilian has been a key player for West Ham since his £50million arrival from Lyon in 2022, scoring 18 goals in 110 appearances for the club.

But this season has been difficult for The Hammers, who sit 16th heading into the latest round of Premier League fixtures. Graham Potter’s side have also been hit with some injury concerns in recent weeks, the latest of which is Paqueta.

Forwards Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio are set to be ruled out for the match at the London Stadium on March 10 (8pm kick-off). Crysencio Summerville is also set to miss the match with a thigh injury while full-back Vladimir Coufal could be back in time for the match against The Magpies.

There is less clarity over Paqueta’s situation, though he will be a doubt for The Hammers’ upcoming matches against Arsenal, Leicester City and Newcastle as a result of his training ground injury.

Newcastle United injury issues

With three games between now and Newcastle’s visit to the London Stadium, plenty can change on the injury front but Eddie Howe is hoping to welcome back some key players in the coming weeks.

Joelinton has missed the last three matches with a knee injury but has been tipped to return before the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16, meaning involvement against West Ham is on the cards. Sven Botman has also missed the last two games with a knee injury.

It is hoped the Dutch defender will be back involved this weekend against Nottingham Forest though his long-term absence with a knee injury for the majority of 2024 means the club will exercise caution as far as his fitness is concerned.

Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined following an ACL injury picked up in the 4-3 win against West Ham at St James’ Park last March but is understood to be entering the final stages of his recovery. A place on the bench at the London Stadium would be the most to expect when it comes to the Newcastle skipper’s involvement in the match.

Newcastle United v West Ham United - last time out

West Ham won the reverse fixture between the sides 2-0 at St James’ Park back in November with Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka scoring in either half.

Newcastle’s previous visit to the London Stadium ended 2-2. Alexander Isak scored twice in quick succession to cancel out Soucek’s early opener before Mohammed Kudus snatched an equaliser for the home side in the 89th minute.

Before the sides meet next month, Newcastle host Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday (2pm kick-off) before travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool next Wednesday.

An FA Cup fifth round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park will take place on March 2 before the trip to West Ham on March 10.