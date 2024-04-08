Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we take a look at all the latest headlines that have emerged from around the Premier League:

Spurs and Newcastle United ‘eye’ Leicester City man

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer. According to HITC, both Spurs and the Magpies have listed the Nigerian international as a potential signing this summer.

Ndidi has entered the final few months of his contract at the King Power Stadium and could leave the Foxes on a free transfer this summer. Aston Villa and Wolves have also been linked with the 27-year-old who has made just-shy of 200 Premier League appearances.

West Ham suffer major injury blow

West Ham are sweating on the fitness of Jarrod Bowen after he picked up an injury during their win over Wolves at the weekend. Bowen was substituted in the 54th minute with his side trailing 1-0 to Wolves.

Although the Hammers were able to complete a turnaround and keep all three points amid some very late VAR drama, Bowen’s withdrawal will be a huge concern for David Moyes ahead of the Premier League season run-in and their Europa League commitments.

Speaking about Bowen’s injury, Moyes said: “We have to hope he’s okay. You need all your top players at this stage of the season and Jarrod is one who’s been doing great for us. It looks like he’s had a knee into his hip, or his back. It’s not a twist or anything like that. He’s really stiff and I’ve had one or two of those myself and they don’t go away too quick.

“We need to hope it doesn’t linger. I asked Jarrod how he’s feeling and he said he feels sore. I’m just hoping it’s not too bad. Every week you need your big players to be ready, but we need him this week.”