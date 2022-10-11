‘What a prospect’ - Pundit reveals shock time frame for potential Newcastle United Premier League title

Victory over Brentford on Saturday lifted Newcastle temporarily into 5th place - before they were leapfrogged by Manchester United after their win over Everton.

The Magpies have taken 14 points from 9 games this season and have tasted defeat just once in all-competitions, coming in a heartbreaking stoppage time defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Their good start to this season, coupled with a remarkable end to last campaign has certainly caught the attention of many - none more so than Crooks who believes a Premier League title could be just around the corner at St James’s Park.

In his BBC Sport column, Crooks wrote about the ‘remarkable’ transformation of Newcastle United since the takeover of the club just over a year ago.

Crooks wrote: ‘One year into the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United and there's not been one mention of Mike Ashley. Ask most Geordies about the takeover and they only want to talk about the future and the possibilities. There was a feeling that Amanda Staveley and her consortium might have been a little out of their depth having originally tried and failed to buy the North East club.

‘Some even thought she may have acted in haste having bought Newcastle, only to see Chelsea suddenly become available, which might have been seen as a more attractive business proposition by some.

Garth Crooks believes Newcastle United could win the Premier League title very soon (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

‘However, what has taken place since the arrival of Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben at St James' Park has been nothing short of remarkable. It started with the astute appointment of Eddie Howe, followed by the arrival of the former Football Association technical director Dan Ashworth.

‘There have also been the signings of a number of carefully selected players who haven't cost a fortune, at least at modern-day prices, and are there for the long haul. What is most impressive is the owners have got on with the business of running the club quietly and effectively. At this rate a Premier League title is not out of the question in four years. What a prospect.’