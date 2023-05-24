Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City was enough for the club to guarantee a top four finish in the Premier League and secure a spot in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage. The club has reached Europe’s elite competition in their first full season following the takeover in October 2021.

Staveley was joined at St James’ Park on Monday night by her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, fellow co-owner Jamie Reuben and club chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

After the full-time whistle blew at St James’ Park a graphic confirming Newcastle’s Champions League status was shown on the screen inside the ground. And Staveley was quick to notice as she grabbed Al-Rumayyan’s attention, pointing towards the screen and saying: “Champions League.”

And Staveley has already made the club’s Champions League ambitions clear. Following the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United in February, the 50-year-old told talkSPORT: “We will win the Carabao Cup. We will win the FA Cup. We will win the Champions League. We will win the Premier League.

“This is all about the amazing fans who have taken us on this amazing journey. We’re just honoured and humbled. We feel very privileged to run Newcastle.”