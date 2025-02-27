Anthony Gordon and Curtis Jones were spotted deep in conversation following Newcastle United’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister scored in either half to help Liverpool secure a win that takes them 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Newcastle drop to sixth following the latest round of Premier League fixtures - two points behind Chelsea in fifth.

After the match, Newcastle winger Gordon and Liverpool midfielder Jones were pictured talking on the Anfield pitch with their arms around one another. While the nature of the conversation was not clear, both players shared the image on social media later in the evening with some further context.

Jones wrote: “My brother @AnthonyGordon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Gordon replied with the heart and link emoji (❤️🔗). The scouse pair have been friends since childhood having been born in Liverpool and progressing through the ranks together at youth level with England.

Curtis Jones praises ‘underrated’ Anthony Gordon

During a recent England international break, Jones praised Gordon as one of the best young players he’s played with.

“I’ve played with Jude [Bellingham], but I don’t know if the fans would know I’ve played with Jude, but I would say Jude,” Jones said. “Bukayo [Saka], the same as Jude, I don’t need to say my opinion on that, how well he has done every single week.

“Anthony Gordon, I would say he is underrated as well. I know he does an amazing job and stuff, but he’s so underrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The things you see him do and how fast he is and how sharp he is. Attackers are always spoken about in terms of goals they score, and assists, and how much of a threat they are.

“But how hard he works when he presses and tracks back. He’s overall just an amazing lad and a player.”

Anthony Gordon linked with Liverpool move last summer

Last summer, Gordon was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool as Newcastle scrambled to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Instead United managed to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively for a combined fee of £68million to rescue them from a potential points deduction.

As a result, Gordon remained on Tyneside and has since signed a new long-term contract at the club. But it’s a move the winger was understood to have been open to given his obvious links to the club through his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon recently discussed his connection to Liverpool during his appearance on Sky’s ‘A League Of Their Own’.

“I have no family members who support Everton,” he told host Romesh Ranganathan. “None. Not one. All Liverpool. So it was quite strange [to play for Everton].

“I was at Liverpool and they released me when I was 11, and then Everton signed me.

“As long as we lost, they [Gordon’s family] were alright. They were like ‘if you score, great, but we want you to lose still’. My family are really, really bitter Liverpool fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it would have been Gordon’s family celebrating following the full-time whistle on Wednesday night as now attention turns to the next meeting between the sides in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.