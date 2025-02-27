The countdown to the Carabao Cup final for Newcastle United started with a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

A preview, of sorts, to next month’s Carabao Cup final between Newcastle and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium saw The Reds claim a convincing win at Anfield with goals in either half scored by Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

But a groin injury to top scorer Alexander Isak prompted a late personnel and formation change for Newcastle with Callum Wilson starting his first Premier League match since May. Newcastle’s side is expected to look different for next month’s cup final with Isak, Joelinton and Sven Botman set to return to contention by the time the teams meet in London.

Explaining Isak’s absence, Howe pointed to the big games Newcastle have coming up as a reason not to risk the striker. But he denied the suggestion that Isak’s absence and the subsequent formation change was part of any Carabao Cup final mind games.

“Today was all about trying to win this game,” Howe said on Wednesday night. “There was no withholding of cards to try and play games [ahead of Carabao Cup final].

“It was trying to win. That's what we tried. We felt we had to do something different with the team that we had available. Let's see what we do in the final.”

When asked if Wednesday’s defeat would have any impact on the final, Howe added: “I don't know. I'm sure there will be things that they look at and there will be things that we look at.

“I think every time you play an opponent, you learn something new. We'll certainly take some things away. We certainly know they're a top-quality team - that's not changed.”

Arne Slot focused on Champions League - not Carabao Cup

While Howe was asked and answered questions about the Carabao Cup final in his post-match press conference, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot’s focus was simply on his side’s next match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16.

Liverpool’s win over Newcastle takes them 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 10 games left to play.

But the Liverpool boss is not thinking about the prospect of a Premier League and Carabao Cup double just yet, as he said in his press conference: “I don't know because I don't think that way.

“I think about Paris Saint-Germain already. What you don't know but what I do know because I watched them against City, because we played City, and I'm impressed by the quality they have.

“I think they are in a similar run as we are – hardly lost any single game for a long time. Though I'm not always correct in data because two days ago my son told me that I made a big, big, big mistake by saying Cristiano Ronaldo never played in the Premier League!

“So, I'm not sure if Paris Saint-Germain has the same run as ours but they are doing really well. So, my main focus is on Paris Saint-Germain.

“I forget the league table now, I forget the Premier League now until the moment we've played Paris Saint-Germain and then I will start to think about the Premier League again.”