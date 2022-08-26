What Eddie Howe made of Jamal Lewis' Newcastle United comeback
Jamal Lewis is finally back up and running at Newcastle United – amid interest from Nice.
The left-back played the second half of Wednesday night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.
Lewis – who had groin surgery after being left out of Newcastle’s Premier League squad for the second half of last season – missed the club’s pre-season fixtures with a calf problem, and it was his first appearance in any kind of game since last December, when he suffered a hamstring problem playing at Anfield.
Howe was impressed by the 24-year-old’s 45-minute performance at Prenton Park.
"He's had a difficult couple of years, but is a player of big potential,” said United’s head coach told BBC Radio Newcastle. “Very good, physically – and I thought he performed well when he came on. Wanted to see more of him in pre-season, but he picked up a calf problem, and only just returned to training."
L’Equipe this week reported that Nice are keen on Lewis, who joined Newcastle from Norwich City for £15million in the summer of 2020.
Lewis is not certain of a place in Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad, and could be allowed to leave the club before the transfer window closes on September 1.
Speaking about his squad decisions earlier this week, Howe said: “At the moment, I’d say we have a group that is quite stable in terms of numbers.
"I would say the majority of players who have trained day to day with us will form our 25-man squad.”