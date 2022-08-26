Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back played the second half of Wednesday night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

Lewis – who had groin surgery after being left out of Newcastle’s Premier League squad for the second half of last season – missed the club’s pre-season fixtures with a calf problem, and it was his first appearance in any kind of game since last December, when he suffered a hamstring problem playing at Anfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe was impressed by the 24-year-old’s 45-minute performance at Prenton Park.

"He's had a difficult couple of years, but is a player of big potential,” said United’s head coach told BBC Radio Newcastle. “Very good, physically – and I thought he performed well when he came on. Wanted to see more of him in pre-season, but he picked up a calf problem, and only just returned to training."

L’Equipe this week reported that Nice are keen on Lewis, who joined Newcastle from Norwich City for £15million in the summer of 2020.

Lewis is not certain of a place in Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad, and could be allowed to leave the club before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Newcastle United's Jamal Lewis, right.

Speaking about his squad decisions earlier this week, Howe said: “At the moment, I’d say we have a group that is quite stable in terms of numbers.