Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update after losing Emil Krafth
Emil Krafth suffered a “painful” injury in Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win over Prenton Park.
The defender was stretchered off before the break with a knee injury after being caught with a crude challenge in the second-round tie, which Howe’s team won 2-1.
“It doesn’t look good, but I don’t know the extent, and how bad it is, but he was in a lot of pain when he came off the pitch,” said head coach Eddie Howe.
Howe also lost captain Jamaal Lascelles – who scored Newcastle’s equaliser – to a persistent nosebleed. Howe said: “He’s got a nasty knock to the nose, but I think that’s all it is. He had a lot of blood coming out in different stages. He did very well to carry on for as long as he did.”
Matt Targett, back from a dead leg, was replaced at the break in a planned move. Howe said: “I think we’re OK. Matt Targett came through a planned 45-minute return.”