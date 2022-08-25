News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update after losing Emil Krafth

Emil Krafth suffered a “painful” injury in Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win over Prenton Park.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 7:13 am
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:06 am

The defender was stretchered off before the break with a knee injury after being caught with a crude challenge in the second-round tie, which Howe’s team won 2-1.

“It doesn’t look good, but I don’t know the extent, and how bad it is, but he was in a lot of pain when he came off the pitch,” said head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe also lost captain Jamaal Lascelles – who scored Newcastle’s equaliser – to a persistent nosebleed. Howe said: “He’s got a nasty knock to the nose, but I think that’s all it is. He had a lot of blood coming out in different stages. He did very well to carry on for as long as he did.”

Matt Targett, back from a dead leg, was replaced at the break in a planned move. Howe said: “I think we’re OK. Matt Targett came through a planned 45-minute return.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
