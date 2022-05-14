Whilst there will be money available to spend on the squad, Eddie Howe has tempered expectations by reiterating that it will be a case of ‘evolution’ rather than ‘revolution’ next season.

Newcastle have a bloated Premier League squad and so players will have to leave in-order for new faces to join.

Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis and Jeff Hendrick were all left out of their 25-man squad in January whilst the need for improvements this summer may also have a few others sweating over their future at the club.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at what Eddie Howe’s strongest starting XI could look like based on players that are ‘most likely’ to still be at the club next campaign.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka (2025) Dubravka will be 36 when his current deal at St James’s Park expires, however, the Slovakian remains their No.1. and his spot doesn’t seem to be under too much threat at the minute. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier (2024) Trippier’s arrival to Tyneside was a real statement of intent from Newcastle in January and ushered in what many hope will be a new-era at the club. He is under contract at Newcastle until the end of the 2023/24 season. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar (2024) Schar’s recent contract extension came as a huge relief to supporters who feared they might lose the services of one of Newcastle’s most in-form players. Schar’s contract extension will keep him at the club until 2024. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. CB: Dan Burn (2024) He may not have been the biggest name to arrive during Newcastle’s January splurge, however, Burn has slotted into the back-four and is one of the biggest reasons the defence has been transformed recently. Burn is contracted to the club until 2024. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales