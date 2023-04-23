What Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben did after stunning 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur

It took Eddie Howe’s side just 61 seconds to score against Tottenham Hotspur, who suffered an embarrassing 6-1 defeat.

The result at St James’s Park moved Newcastle up to third place – and edged the club closer to the Champions League.

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring Newcastle United's fifth goal.

Well before the half-time Government text alert, there were alarm bells going off in the visiting dugout – and the away end – during a phenomenal 21-minute spell from Newcastle which saw Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak both scored twice, and Joelinton, outstanding all afternoon, also score.

It was the second-fastest 5-0 lead in Premier League history, with only champions Manchester City having done it quicker against Watford in 2019.

Tottenham, put simply, were no match for Newcastle, who took the game to their visitors from the first few seconds. They attacked with pace and purpose, and were first to just about every ball.

And the result has moved United – who still have a game in hand over their visitors – six points clear of Christian Stellini’s fifth-placed team.

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring Newcastle United's fourth goal.

Co-owner Jamie Reuben, stood in front of the tunnel, showed his appreciation after the final whistle as the players left the field after lapping the pitch.

Howe had resisted the temptation to bring fit-again Miguel Almiron back into his starting XI. Murphy kept his place on the right, and the winger got Newcastle on their way with a goal after just 61 seconds.

Murphy netted at the far post after Joelinton’s shot was parried into his path by Hugo Lloris. A minute later, Joelinton rounded Lloris and scored after running on to a superb long ball forward from Fabian Schar.

Murphy then struck again from more than 30 yards after Schar won the ball from Son Heung-Min, and Isak made it 4-0 with a shot across Lloris after being brilliantly picked out by defence-splitting Joe Willock pass.

Isak scored United’s fifth from a pull-back from Sean Longstaff, recalled to the starting XI at the expense of Anthony Gordon, in the box.

Tottenham retreated, and there were no further goals before the interval, when a new Government text alert was trialled. Christian Stellini replaced Lloris with former Newcastle goalkeeper Fraser Forster at the break..

Some Tottenham fans had headed for the exits during the half, and those that had left the stadium missed a goal from Harry Kane after the break.

Howe sent on Wilson and Almiron in the 66th minute – Isak and Murphy were given standing ovations as they left the field – and the pair combined for a sixth United goal. Almiron had a shot blocked, and Wilson tucked away the loose ball with what was his first touch of the game.

The injured Schar was replaced by club captain Jamaal Lascelles, and Newcastle probed away for the last 15 minutes without getting another breakthrough.

United’s players were greeted by Reuben – he shook everyone’s hand – as they left the field following a lap of appreciation with Howe and his coaching team.