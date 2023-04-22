News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe ‘not surprised’ at Newcastle United stadium news amid expansion plans

Eddie Howe’s reacted to the news that St James’ Park could host Euro 2028 games.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Newcastle United’s 52,305-seat stadium is a host stadium for the UK and Ireland’s bid for the tournament.

The club’s ownership group plan to expand St James’ Park, which hosts Euro 1996 group games, amid unprecedented demand for tickets after buying back land at Strawberry Place which was sold to developers by former owner Mike Ashley in 2019.

It’s hoped that the stadium’s capacity could be increased to more than 60,000 by extending the Gallowgate End.

Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s sold-out Premier League home game against Tottenham Hotspur, was asked about potential improvements to the stadium.

United’s head coach said: “I’m all for any improvesments we can make to the supporter experience, player experience at St James’ Park. No surprise to me that it’s been nominated (as a Euro 2028 host venue), as it’s an incredible place to play football.”

Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi revealed last year that the club was in preliminary talks with Newcastle City Council over a possible future expansion of the ground, which is hemmed in on one side by the Grade 1-listed Leazes Terrace.

“We’ll definitely look at expanding it,” Ghodoussi told The Athletic. “We’re working with the city and council to see what we can do. There are a lot of things that need to happen first, but that’s the way forward.

“If we can get it to 60 or 65,000 thousand, amazing, and we’ll look at every possibility.”

Related topics:St James's Park