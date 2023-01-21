What Newcastle United's Joelinton cheekily did against Fulham – and Eddie Howe's response

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes had his ankle strapped during the stoppage in play, while Joelinton eavesdropped on what Fulham head coach, and fellow Portuguese speaker, Marco Silva told his players during the break in play.

BBC Sport also reported that Newcastle "told the officials Fulham had 12 players on the pitch” late in the game, necessitating a game-delaying player count from the referee.

Howe was asked ahead of this afternoon’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park if he was pleased that his team was becoming “savvy and streetwise”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not sure on any of those things (the incidents during the Fulham game),” said United’s head coach. “You’ve obviously watched the game in a different way to I do. You’ve noticed different things to me. Those little things that you’ve mentioned, I haven’t seen them.

"Game management’s an important part of the game, but we want to manage the game within the rules. We’re desperate to win, and we’ll do everything we can to win, but in the right way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"We pride ourselves on conducting ourselves in a good way, but we’re determined to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad