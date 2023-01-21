News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Shock Newcastle United injury update as Eddie Howe finalises team for Crystal Palace

Bruno Guimaraes could play against Crystal Palace – a week after leaving the pitch in tears.

By Miles Starforth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Guimaraes was forced off with an ankle injury in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Fulham. Eddie Howe yesterday said there was no timescale for the return of the influential midfielder, though he revealed that the results of a scan on his ankle were “positive”.

Read More
Newcastle United midfielder returns to training
Hide Ad

“He’s OK,” said United’s head coach. “He was devastated to come off the pitch. He felt at the time that he had serious damage to his ankle. The scan did come back with positive news. Hopefully, it’s not a long-term injury.”

Most Popular

Asked if he had a timescale his return, Howe said: “No, I don’t as we speak. We’re just hoping it’s not long-term.”

Guimaraes, however, was yesterday pictured on social media on his way to board the fourth-placed team’s flight to London for the game at Selhurst Park, and the Daily Mail report that the 25-year-old is set to be “involved” against Palace.

Hide Ad
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, consoled by Joelinton, leaves the pitch in tears against Fulham.
Eddie HoweCrystal PalaceFulhamLondon