Shock Newcastle United injury update as Eddie Howe finalises team for Crystal Palace

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s OK,” said United’s head coach. “He was devastated to come off the pitch. He felt at the time that he had serious damage to his ankle. The scan did come back with positive news. Hopefully, it’s not a long-term injury.”

Asked if he had a timescale his return, Howe said: “No, I don’t as we speak. We’re just hoping it’s not long-term.”

Guimaraes, however, was yesterday pictured on social media on his way to board the fourth-placed team’s flight to London for the game at Selhurst Park, and the Daily Mail report that the 25-year-old is set to be “involved” against Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad