What Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie did in dressing room before Norwich City win

Ritchie made his first Premier League appearance of the year on Saturday when he came off the bench in Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Norwich City. The 32-year-old – who replaced Jacob Murphy in the 74th minute – had been sidelined since late January with a knee problem.

Ritchie has been an influential figure at the club since he joined in 2016 following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

And Eddie Howe – who previously worked with the winger at Bournemouth – spoke about Ritchie’s involvement in the win, which saw the club climb up to ninth in the table with four games left to play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ritchie spoke to his team-mates to “galvanise” them in the away dressing room before the game.

“Matt missed quite a big chunk of the season through injury,” said United’s head coach. “What a professional he's been. I could hear him in the changing room before the game trying to galvanise the players.

Howe praised the “professionalism” of Ritchie and fellow substitute Dwight Gayle, who has played just 12 minutes of top-flight football under Howe.

“He (Ritchie) has been incredible for me in a different way around the group, as has Dwight Gayle,” said Howe. “Both brilliant professionals and two very good players, great to get both of them on the pitch.”

Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Sean Longstaff celebrate Newcastle United's win over Norwich City.