Botman, also a left-footed central defender, joined Newcastle United from Lille in a £35million – and he hadn’t come to sit on the bench.

Yet Burn, signed last January from Brighton and Hove Albion, had welcomed the arrival – as he’s always backed himself against new signings.

As it was, 30-year-old Burn has played alongside Botman for most of the season, having been switched to left-back after Matt Targett fell ill before the club’s game away to Fulham in early October.

And Burn’s set to start Sunday’s Carabao Cup final in that position alongside 23-year-of Botman.

Asked if it was a case of finding a way into the team following the arrival of Botman last summer, Burn said: “I'd back myself against Sven, anyway.

"I said that to the gaffer at the end of last season. I said 'if you are bringing in players, that's fine, I'll back myself whoever you bring in'. I've done that throughout my career.

Dan Burn, back centre, with Newcastle United team-mates, left to right, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar in October.

“I was asked to play at left-back, because Tiggs was ill for a game. I played well, and it's just happened that I've ended up playing there. We have so much competition for places all over the pitch, we'll just keep pushing each other on.”

Burn is no stranger to playing left-back, having been fielded in the position at former club Brighton and Hove Albion.

“I've enjoyed it,” said Burn. “Getting taken out of your comfort zone is where you learn best.

"I probably played the majority of my games in the Premier League at left-back now.

"It feels as if my strongest position is centre-back just because of how long I've played there, and I've put my best performances in there, but the more I play at left-back, the more comfortable I feel.

