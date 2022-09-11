What Premier League managers have had to say on Newcastle United’s ‘eye-catching’ start to the season

After surviving relegation with relative ease last campaign, many tipped the Magpies to be a force in the Premier League this season.

Although they have won just once in the league this season, coming against Nottingham Forest on opening day, their performances have warranted a lot more.

Newcastle United have had a good start to the season, although results haven't backed up their performances (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Their pulsating display against Manchester City, one that earned them a deserved point against the reigning champions, had Pep Guardiola praising the work done by Eddie Howe during his nine months at the club:

“He’s one of the top managers,” said Guardiola. “He took over the team last season in a difficult position, circumstances. He made an incredible effort, so the team you see is growing. They have everything. They have pace, they have quality. It’s a difficult place to come.

"Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents, for sure. The Premier League’s so difficult for everyone.”

Graham Potter, in charge of Brighton at the time, also praised Newcastle for their display t the Amex Stadium, revealing he was happy with how his side performed against ‘very good’ opposition:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Newcastle United's display at St James's Park last month (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

“We knew how tough it was going to be against Newcastle,” Potter said. “With the way they set up and how good they are on the counter-attack.

“Eddie prides himself on his side’s intensity and that made them a threat on the counter attack but I thought we dealt with a very good side very well.”

Whilst a return of seven points from their first six games isn’t ideal, supporters are cautiously optimistic about what the near future could hold for Howe and his team.

But it isn’t just Newcastle United fans that have been predicting big things for the Magpies this season with Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira also stating that Newcastle could be a force to be reckoned with:

"They’re a really strong side, and I think this is one of the teams you can count on (to challenge for) European football.”