What TV channel is Newcastle United v Manchester City on? When is kick-off and what’s the latest team news?

Newcastle come into the clash with the early league-leaders on the back of a hard-earned point at the Amex Stadium - one they earned because of the sterling efforts of Nick Pope in goal.

Manchester City have scored six goals in their opening two games and have a tremendous record in this fixture, winning the last six clashes between the sides in all competitions.

The last three meetings at St James’s Park have all been won by the visitors by a 10-3 aggregate scoreline.

Newcastle United face Manchester City on Sunday (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Newcastle United v Manchester City:

When is Newcastle United v Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City takes place on Sunday, August 21. Kick-off at St James’s Park is at 4:30pm and the game will be refereed by Jarred Gillett.

Is Newcastle United v Manchester City on TV?

Yes, the game between Newcastle and Manchester City will be broadcast on TV in the UK.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage of the game beginning upon the conclusion of Chelsea’s game with Leeds United at Elland Road.

How else can I follow the game?

Radio commentary of the game will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from St James’s Park, including all the pre-match and post-match reaction from events that unfold.

What’s the latest team news?

Newcastle will be without long-term absentee Jonjo Shelvey. Howe has revealed that they will make a ‘late call’ on Matt Targett after the defender missed the stalemate at the Amex Stadium.

Ryan Fraser also missed the game with Brighton but is expected to be available for selection this weekend.

Pep Guardiola will be without Aymeric Laporte but could welcome back Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 15/2

Draw: 17/4

Manchester City win: 1/3