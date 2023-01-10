When Newcastle United or Leicester City will find out their Carabao Cup semi-final opponents
St James’s Park plays host to the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final between Newcastle United and Leicester City tonight.
The Magpies are just 90 minutes away from their first domestic cup semi-final in almost two decades, but face a very tricky tie against the 2021 FA Cup winners Leicester City. Eddie Howe’s side defeated the Foxes 3-0 in the last meeting between the sides on Boxing Day and have beaten Premier League opposition in the form of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth to reach this stage of the competition.
If they do add Leicester to their list of victims, then the Magpies will find out their semi-final opponents on Wednesday evening. The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals will take place live on Sky Sports and the Carabao Cup social media pages following Southampton's Quarter-Final clash with Manchester City.
Lioness Jill Scott and former QPR defender Nedum Onuoha will make the draw. The two-legged semi-finals will be played on week commencing 23 January and 30 January.