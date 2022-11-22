When Newcastle United's travelling fans face more rail strike disruption

Railway workers are to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in next month and in January in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7. There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2.

Newcastle United fans at Southampton earlier this month.

Newcastle supporters have already seen their travel to a number of games this season disrupted by industrial action, and the new dates impact the televised January 3 game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The club will be in FA Cup action the following weekend.