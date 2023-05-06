Eddie Howe’s successes as Newcastle United manager is comparable to the very best the club have had over the past three decades.

Despite being appointed with the club facing down the barrel of relegation, Howe was able to keep Newcastle in the Premier League last season.

They have continued momentum into this campaign as Newcastle find themselves challenging for European places and mixing it with the Premier League elite - a complete transformation from when he took charge of the club in November 2021.

But where does Howe’s win percentage rank among every permanent Newcastle United manager over the last 30 years?

Here, we rank every Newcastle United manager from the last 30 years by their win percentage to see who had the worst win percentage whilst in charge of the club, to the manager who enjoyed most wins in the dugout.

1 . Eddie Howe Where does Eddie Howe rank in this list?

2 . Alan Shearer - 12.5% Shearer was given eight games to save Newcastle in 2009. However, his time in charge elicited just one win and the Magpies suffered their first relegation from the Premier League.

3 . John Carver - 15% Alan Pardew's departure left Carver placed in charge of Newcastle until the end of the 2014/15 season. His 20 games in charge saw Newcastle pick up just three wins, four draws and suffer 13 defeats as they slipped agonisingly close to relegation - despite being seemingly in a comfortable position in the table when Pardew left.

4 . Joe Kinnear - 19.2% Despite being out of management for four years, Kinnear was surprisingly picked to take over following Kevin Keegan's shock departure. He managed just four wins during his 21 games in charge.