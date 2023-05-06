Where Eddie Howe ranks among Newcastle United’s best and worst managers over the last 30 years: photo gallery
Eddie Howe’s successes as Newcastle United manager is comparable to the very best the club have had over the past three decades.
Despite being appointed with the club facing down the barrel of relegation, Howe was able to keep Newcastle in the Premier League last season.
They have continued momentum into this campaign as Newcastle find themselves challenging for European places and mixing it with the Premier League elite - a complete transformation from when he took charge of the club in November 2021.
But where does Howe’s win percentage rank among every permanent Newcastle United manager over the last 30 years?
Here, we rank every Newcastle United manager from the last 30 years by their win percentage to see who had the worst win percentage whilst in charge of the club, to the manager who enjoyed most wins in the dugout.
