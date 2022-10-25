Where Newcastle United, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Everton rank in the Premier League form table - photo gallery
Newcastle United are one of the Premier League’s most in-form teams at the moment.
Eddie Howe’s side have registered back-to-back wins in the Premier League after following up Wednesday night’s win over Everton with a superb victory at Tottenham Hotspur.
Earned by goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron, that win on Sunday moved the Magpies into 4th place in the league with 21 points from 12 games so far this season.
Newcastle are enjoying a superb run of form at the moment and have taken 14 points from a possible 18 - but where does that rank them alongside their Premier League rivals?
Here, we take a look at what the Premier League table looks like based on the last six fixtures to see where Newcastle United rank among the top-flight’s ‘in form’ teams.
