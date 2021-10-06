According to data provided by Transfermarkt.com, Newcastle’s poor start to the season has seen the valuations of their players fluctuate.

Some have seen their market value decrease, however, a couple have managed to shine and increase their value.

Here, we have listed the 16 players that are considered Newcastle’s ‘most valuable’ players according to Transfermarkt.

Do these market values shock you? Has anybody been over or undervalued?

1. Jacob Murphy: £4.5m Murphy joined Newcastle for £10m in 2017 but struggled to become a regular at his boyhood club before being used as a wing-back by Steve Bruce. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

2. Martin Dubravka: £4.5m The initial fee of just over £3.5m looks like an absolute steal every game that the Slovakian plays. He may be valued at £4.5m, but he’s certainly worth more than that to the current Newcastle United side. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Jeff Hendrick: £8.1m He may not have set the world alight just yet at St James’s Park, however, Hendrick has been solid in his sporadic appearances so far this season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Fabian Schar: £8.1m Despite being a regular under Rafa Benitez after signing in 2018, Schar hasn’t been used as often by Steve Bruce. The centre-back is still a regular for Switzerland and his market value has more than doubled since arriving on Tyneside. (Photo by Glyn Kirk - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Photo Sales