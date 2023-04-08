Why Allan Saint-Maximin & seven others are out for Newcastle United at Brentford - photos
Newcastle United’s team to face Brentford has been confirmed - with Eddie Howe making two changes from Wednesday’s 5-1 win at West Ham United.
Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson drop out of the side for Joe Willock and Alexander Isak. Wilson scored twice for Newcastle at West Ham but drops back to the bench in favour of Isak, who has scored four goals in his last four appearances.
Saint-Maximin drops out of the squad entirely with a hamstring issue. Newcastle are looking to secure a fifth straight Premier League win and continue their charge for Champions League charge.
The Magpies currently sit 10 points ahead of Brentford in the Premier League table.
NUFC XI to face Brentford: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Joelinton, Murphy, Isak
NUFC Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson
Here are Newcastle United’s absent players this afternoon...