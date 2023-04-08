News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
2 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
2 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
3 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
3 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe speaks with winger Allan Saint-Maximin during the West Ham United game.Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe speaks with winger Allan Saint-Maximin during the West Ham United game.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe speaks with winger Allan Saint-Maximin during the West Ham United game.

Why Allan Saint-Maximin & seven others are out for Newcastle United at Brentford - photos

Newcastle United’s team to face Brentford has been confirmed - with Eddie Howe making two changes from Wednesday’s 5-1 win at West Ham United.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 8th Apr 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST

Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson drop out of the side for Joe Willock and Alexander Isak. Wilson scored twice for Newcastle at West Ham but drops back to the bench in favour of Isak, who has scored four goals in his last four appearances.

Saint-Maximin drops out of the squad entirely with a hamstring issue. Newcastle are looking to secure a fifth straight Premier League win and continue their charge for Champions League charge.

The Magpies currently sit 10 points ahead of Brentford in the Premier League table.

NUFC XI to face Brentford: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Joelinton, Murphy, Isak

NUFC Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

Here are Newcastle United’s absent players this afternoon...

Saint-Maximin sits out today’s match at Brentford with a hamstring issue.

1. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring

Saint-Maximin sits out today’s match at Brentford with a hamstring issue. Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Miguel Almiron is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in training.

2. Miguel Almiron - thigh

Miguel Almiron is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in training. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Misses out on a place in the squad once again with Paul Dummett preferred.

3. Jamal Lewis - tactical

Misses out on a place in the squad once again with Paul Dummett preferred. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad.

4. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
BrentfordEddie HoweWest Ham UnitedCallum WilsonAllan Saint-MaximinJoe WillockJoelinton