Why Elliot Anderson and seven others are out for Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur - injury gallery
The Newcastle United team to face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe has made just one change from Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Everton with Joe Willock coming into the starting line-up in place for Jacob Murphy.
Joelinton keeps his place in the side after an injury scare while Bruno Guimaraes also starts less than 48 hours after the birth of his first child.
But several Newcastle players remain sidelined for the match, and we’ll be looking at the reasons why.
NUFC line-up to face Tottenham Hotspur: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
NUFC subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy