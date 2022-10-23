News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Elliot Anderson.

Why Elliot Anderson and seven others are out for Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur - injury gallery

The Newcastle United team to face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon has been confirmed.

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago

Eddie Howe has made just one change from Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Everton with Joe Willock coming into the starting line-up in place for Jacob Murphy.

Joelinton keeps his place in the side after an injury scare while Bruno Guimaraes also starts less than 48 hours after the birth of his first child.

But several Newcastle players remain sidelined for the match, and we’ll be looking at the reasons why.

NUFC line-up to face Tottenham Hotspur: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

NUFC subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy

1. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring

The Newcastle winger has suffered a setback after returning from a hamstring injury off the bench against Brentford earlier this month.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

2. Alexander Isak - thigh

Alexander Isak withdrew from international duty with Sweden due to a thigh injury. He remains sidelined following a significant setback. He is not expected to return until after the World Cup.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Matt Ritchie - calf

The winger suffered a calf injury in training during the international break. He is fighting to be back available before the World Cup break.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Karl Darlow - ankle

The goalkeeper is back in light training as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Photo: Gualter Fatia

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueTottenham HotspurElliot AndersonJoelintonJoe Willock
Next Page
Page 1 of 2