‘Gutted’ - Why Mehrdad Ghodoussi wasn’t at Newcastle United 4-0 Crystal Palace after Jamie Reuben jibe
Mehrdad Ghodoussi was forced to watch Newcastle United on television as they beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at St James’ Park.
Ghodoussi is a regular at Newcastle matches alongside fellow co-owners Jamie Rebuen and Amanda Stavely at St James’ Park but missed Saturday afternoon’s match due to a trip to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.
Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson found the net as Newcastle stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches.
And Ghodoussi watched the match live from Riyadh as he posted on Twitter afterwards: “Gutted I wasn’t there to watch the game, but what a result. So proud of the boys, what a performance.”
But co-owner Reuben was quick to respond with a cheeky dig.
“Brilliant performance and atmosphere - and didn’t even have to have my ear chewed off by you for 90 mins - great day all around,” Reuben responded.
Ghodoussi went on to confirm he would be back at St James’ Park for the Champions League group stage match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).
Newcastle currently sit top of their Champions League group following a 0-0 draw at AC Milan and a 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.
The Magpies’ win over Crystal Palace takes Eddie Howe’s side back into the European places with the best goal difference and most goals scored so far in the Premier League this season. In nine matches, Newcastle have scored 24 goals with 12 different goalscorers already.