Why Newcastle United is the 'perfect fit' for Sweden international Emil Krafth
Newcastle United new boy Emil Krafth has revealed why he decided the Magpies under Steve Bruce are the perfect fit.
The Sweden international signed for United on deadline day, completing a £5million switch from Ligue 1 Amiens.
And the 25-year-old thinks the Premier League, and the way Bruce wants his Magpies to play, will suit his own style perfectly.
“I feel the plans Newcastle have for me, fit me perfect,” he said.
“I have played in Italy, France and I always wanted to try the Premier League.
“The league and the style fits how I play.”
One of the biggest changes for Krafth will be moving from small time Amiens to big time Newcastle.
Speaking to NUFC TV he said: “Amiens were a small club, with a small stadium. They were always full, but it was only 12,000.
“To come to the Premier League, and play in front of 52,000 - I am looking forward to it.”