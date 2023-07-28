Watts has joined the League One side for the 2023-24 season which is likely to spell an end to his time at Newcastle with his contract at the club set to expire next summer. The centre-back 2021-22 season with The Latics, helping them win the League One title in the process.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Peterborough United but was limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions due to injury. Prior to his loan, Watts has trained with Newcastle’s first-team but was not involved in any of the pre-season matches and didn’t travel with the squad to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series.

After securing his loan, Watts told the Wigan club website: “When it first came about, it was something that I was really looking forward to doing. The last time I was here, it felt like home, so it’s nice to be back home!

“Last time I was here, I created memories that will last my whole career, and I’m wanting to make more memories in a Wigan shirt now.”

And Wigan manager Maloney paid appreciation to the work Newcastle have done to help get the deal over the line.

“I’m really happy that we’ve managed to secure Kell’s return,” he said. “A left-sided centre-back is a difficult profile to get, so he’s a really positive signing for us.

“Off the pitch, he’s the right type of character that we need, and he was extremely popular amongst staff and previous players during his last loan here.

“He’s a really important signing for us. It’s took us some time but I really appreciate the work of Newcastle United and the people here at Wigan have done to get that through.”