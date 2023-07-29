‘Not even joking’ - Doctor explains why Newcastle player’s medical was delayed ahead of loan
Wigan Athletic doctor Jonathan Tobin has revealed the unorthodox reason why Kell Watts’ medical was delayed ahead of his loan transfer from Newcastle United.
Watts has joined the League One side for the 2023-24 season which is likely to spell an end to his time at Newcastle with his contract at the club set to expire next summer. The centre-back 2021-22 season with The Latics, helping them win the League One title in the process.
But before completing the loan move this week, Watts saw his medical delayed. And Dr Tobin explained why in a tweet which read: “The only pre-signing medical I’ve ever done that had to be delayed because the signee insisted on watching Love Island.
“Not even joking. Tics, I give you Kell Watts. Some fella.”
The hit reality show Love Island is currently being broadcast on ITV 2 from 9pm Sunday to Friday. And it seems the Newcastle defender is a fan.
Watts’ loan to Wigan is likely to spell the end of his Magpies career with his contract set to expire next summer.
After securing his loan move, Watts told the Wigan club website: “When it first came about, it was something that I was really looking forward to doing. The last time I was here, it felt like home, so it’s nice to be back home!
“Last time I was here, I created memories that will last my whole career, and I’m wanting to make more memories in a Wigan shirt now.”
Wigan will be hoping to bounce back after suffering relegation from the Championship and financial issues which will see them start the campaign on -8 points.