Newcastle United are edging closer to the new season after a draw with Chelsea in their last pre-season friendly clash.

The Magpies still have to face Brighton, Fiorentina and Villarreal before turning attention to that Premier League opener with Aston Villa. Eddie Howe and the club’s chiefs will continue to work on outgoings, and potentiall another incoming, during that time, with the Magpies having already snapped up Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Howe wants two more

Newcastle are said to have two more positions they want to add to ahead of the end of the transfer window.

The Magpies have already spent significantly, but the upcoming sale of Allan Saint-Maximin will ‘open things up’, according to iNews. It’s claimed Howe will then look to add two defenders before the window slams shut, with a left-back and a centre-back the two positions of priority.

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney as been linked, but Newcastle will be on a budget as they look to strengthen those two positions.

Livramento latest

Despite the left-back reports, Newcastle are reportedly ‘close’ to landing a right-back.

Howe could yet move to add depth on the right to support Kieran Trippier, and according to i News, Newcastle are very interested in Southampton star Tino Livramento. It’s claimed the two clubs remain £10million apart in their valuation, but Howe is said to be ‘confident’ of striking a deal for the youngster.