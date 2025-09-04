Newcastle United news: Will Osula was heavily-linked with a move away from St James’ Park on transfer deadline day.

Will Osula was linked with a surprise £30m move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on deadline day, only for that move to be pulled at the eleventh-hour. Aston Villa had also shown an interest in signing the 22-year-old in the final days of the window, but were unable to proceed with a move due to UEFA’s squad-cost rules.

Because of Jacob Ramsey’s move to St James’ Park from Villa Park earlier that window, UEFA rules would have considered Osula’s move to Aston Villa as a swap deal and thus significantly reduced the profit from Ramsey’s sale that Villa could bank. Having already been forced to pay a fine for breaching UEFA’s spending rules, Villa must comply with UEFA’s rules from now on or they risk a ban from playing in Europe.

Following failed proposed moves to the midlands and Frankfurt, Osula remains a Magpies player and will be determined to add to his promising start to the campaign - one that has seen him net just his second ever Premier League goal and make his first ever Premier League start for Newcastle United. However, the next task in his mind will be to navigate a potential senior debut for his country.

Denmark boss comments on Will Osula’s failed Newcastle United transfer exit

After impressing for Denmark’s Under-21’s during this summer’s U21 Euros, Osula has been handed his first ever call-up to the senior squad by Brian Riemer. The Danes will face Scotland and Greece during the upcoming international break as they look to secure qualification to next summer’s World Cup.

Osula will be tasked with adding energy and goals to Riemer’s front line and an unfortunate injury to Victor Jensen, who has started the season with eight goals in eight matches for Dutch side Utrecht, could give the Magpies man extra opportunity to impress on the international stage for the first time. Riemer, meanwhile, spoke about Osula to Danish outlet BT and what he believes the striker’s state of mind currently is after a whirlwind deadline day on Monday.

“I don't know what's up and down, because it happened very quickly on Monday,” Riemer said. “He was suddenly on his way away from Newcastle, but suddenly he wasn't. I've only ever seen him as super happy, so I don't think he has any problem with it not happening.

"I think he has settled in well at Newcastle and he has probably had the best start to the season in his time at the club. Newcastle have both sold and bought a bit, so we will see what his role ends up being.”

On Osula’s strengths and what he can bring to the Danish national team ahead of his proposed senior debut, Riemer added: “Osula has extraordinary pace and physicality, which has also caused Virgil van Dijk some problems. At the top level, he has an X-factor that can make a difference,” Riemer explained.

“I couldn’t find a new Victor Jensen, but I could find another game changer, and I assessed that William Osula had the best skills. He can’t just be used in attack, he can also play on the wing, as he has done at times for Newcastle.”