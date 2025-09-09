Newcastle United forward Will Osula. | Getty Images

Newcastle United forward Will Osula is facing an uncertain future at St James' Park after a failed deadline day transfer.

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Will Osula. On Monday 25 August he netted his second-ever Premier League goal and looked like he had rescued a point for his side after a valiant display whilst down to ten men against Liverpool.

Five days later he was handed a first-ever Premier League start under Eddie Howe away at Elland Road. Between those feats, he was also called-up to the Denmark national team for the first time ever after impressing for the U21’s during the summer.

However, less than 48 hours after leading the line against Leeds United, he was very nearly on his way out of St James’ Park. Eintracht Frankfurt’s deadline day offer for him had been accepted by Newcastle United, with Aston Villa also keen admirers - only for their interest to be stifled by UEFA’s squad-cost rules.

Ultimately, Osula remained on Tyneside past the closure of the summer window as he joined up with his new international teammates ahead of games against Greece and Scotland. Osula, though, would leave international duty without a senior cap to his name and return to Tyneside with somewhat of an uncertain future at the club.

Will Osula’s ‘uncertain’ Newcastle United future

Games will come thick and fast for Newcastle United in the coming weeks with Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup games all to play before the next international break. Osula, though, may struggle for minutes in all of those competitions.

The signings of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa mean an avenue to start as striker again looks difficult for the former Sheffield United man and whilst a place on the wing is not necessarily impossible, that too comes with its own issues.

In Anthony Elanga, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon, once he returns from suspension, Howe is very well stocked in wide areas of the pitch and all four of those offer him far more Premier League and Champions League experience than Osula.

Wissa and Woltemade, meanwhile, will likely compete with each other for that lone striker berth and may dovetail with each other over the coming weeks as both get used to the demands of playing under their new manager. Having Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup games all to play - and the different physical demands each competition poses - will provide good opportunities for the new strikeforce duo to learn the ropes on the job.

Speaking to the Gazette in October last year, Osula claimed that he was ‘always ready’ for whenever he was called upon by Howe: “He’s [Howe] going to pick the team that will play so whatever role I have to play here I look forward to it and just take my opportunity and chance when they come.

“I’m always ready. I’m ready. I’m always ready to work hard and do my best for the team here so whenever I’m called upon I’m ready to give my all.”

That attitude will likely be needed in the coming weeks and months and whilst starting spots may be at a premium, game changing cameos, however small, can always force Osula into Howe’s thinking - he will just have to grasp those opportunities whenever and wherever they present themselves.