Newcastle United transfer news: Will Osula will not be leaving Newcastle United on deadline day.

Will Osula’s proposed move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt has collapsed. The Danish forward was linked with a surprise move to Germany in the final hours of the summer transfer window - but a deal for the Newcastle United striker was not completed in time to be pushed through before the 7pm deadline.

Osula made his first ever Premier League start for the Magpies at Elland Road on Saturday - but couldn’t follow up his goal against Liverpool last week with another in Yorkshire. Instead, just 48 hours on from that game, it looked like Osula’s time at St James’ Park was coming to an end.

The Mail reported that Osula was ‘on the verge’ of a move to Frankfurt, with Newcastle United set to net around £30m for the striker. That fee would have seen them double their money on the former Sheffield United man just a year after his move from Bramall Lane.

Osula made 19 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle United in his debut campaign on Tyneside, with 14 of those coming as a substitute in the league. He opened his account for the Magpies in their win over Bromley in the FA Cup in January before netting in the Premier League for the first time against Ipswich Town in April.

Before news of Frankfurt’s interest in Osula had emerged, Aston Villa had been linked with a move for the former Blades man earlier this week, with reports surrounding a potential bid from Villa Park reigniting in the early hours of deadline day. However, despite agreeing a deal for the striker, Villa’s hopes of signing Osula were hamstrung by UEFA’s squad-cost rules.

The Villains had to pay a fine for breaching those rules and will have all of their transfers closely monitored by UEFA. Breaching those rules again could bring with it a ban from European competition.

Because of Jacob Ramsey’s move from Villa Park to St James’ Park earlier this summer, Villa’s move for Osula would have been counted by UEFA as part of a swap deal and therefore impacted the amount of profit they could book for the sale of Ramsey. Villa, instead, moved for Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho and Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.

Osula, meanwhile, is on international duty but has the full backing of Eddie Howe to develop into a top talent at St James’ Park: “I think anything is possible for Will,” Howe said. “I wouldn’t want to put any kind of restriction onto how he’s viewed.

“We will view him and judge him every day, like we do. He’s made great strides in a year.

“Sometimes, when you’re watching someone every day, and you’re so ingrained in their development, you can forget to see the giant leap that he’s made. I think his game is in a much better place.

“I think there’s more growth to come, naturally for someone so young. But he’s got ability and he’s got a talent, and he does score goals.

“He’s scored goals regularly in training, and he is quick and he is strong. He’s got all the attributes, and there will be a time where he has to play regularly to go to the next step, and he’s probably in that moment now.”