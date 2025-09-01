Newcastle United transfer news: Will Osula has been linked with a surprise deadline day move away from St James’ Park.

Newcastle United striker Will Osula is set to join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £30m. The Mail report that the Danish Under-21 international is wanted by Frankfurt in a deal that will see the Magpies hold a buy-back clause for the 22-year-old.

Osula made his first ever Premier League start for Newcastle United at the weekend during their goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road. Osula had netted just his second Premier League goal late-on in their previous outing against Liverpool, but was unable to add to his tally in Yorkshire.

Signed in 2024, Osula made 19 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle United in his debut campaign on Tyneside, with 14 of those coming as a substitute in the league. He opened his account for the Magpies in their win over Bromley in the FA Cup in January before netting in the Premier League for the first time against Ipswich Town in April.

However, it appears that Osula will now leave the club with just two Premier League goals to his name.

Will Osula ‘on verge’ of Eintrach Frankfurt transfer

Aston Villa had shown interest in signing the former Sheffield United man earlier this week, with reports surrounding a potential bid from Villa Park reigniting in the early hours of deadline day. However, despite agreeing a deal for the striker, Villa’s hopes of signing Osula were hamstrung by UEFA’s squad-cost rules.

The Villains had to pay a fine for breaching those rules and will have all of their transfers closely monitored by UEFA. Breaching those rules again could bring with it a ban from European competition.

As Villa’s hopes of signing Osula stalled, Eintracht swooped to land the Magpies man. The report from the Mail states that the striker is ‘on the verge’ of joining the German club and that Newcastle United will insert a buy-back clause in a deal.

Speaking about Osula, Eddie Howe said recently: “I think anything is possible for Will. I wouldn’t want to put any kind of restriction onto how he’s viewed.

“We will view him and judge him every day, like we do. He’s made great strides in a year.

“Sometimes, when you’re watching someone every day, and you’re so ingrained in their development, you can forget to see the giant leap that he’s made. I think his game is in a much better place.

“I think there’s more growth to come, naturally for someone so young. But he’s got ability and he’s got a talent, and he does score goals.

“He’s scored goals regularly in training, and he is quick and he is strong. He’s got all the attributes, and there will be a time where he has to play regularly to go to the next step, and he’s probably in that moment now.”

The summer transfer window closes at 7pm tonight with Newcastle United desperate to get a deal for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa over the line before that deadline passes. The Magpies are also expected to see Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool confirmed before that deadline.