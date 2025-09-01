Newcastle United open to surprise striker transfer - and it's not Alexander Isak

William Osula started his first Premier League match for Newcastle United at Leeds United. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

William Osula made his full Premier League debut for Newcastle United at Leeds United on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Over a year since joining the club and fresh from his second Premier League goal against Liverpool, Osula was tasked with leading the line for Newcastle at Elland Road in the absence of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Osula’s time at Newcastle has largely been spent as the club’s third or even fourth choice striker behind Isak, Gordon and previously Callum Wilson as well.

But with Wilson departed, Gordon suspended and Isak unavailable, Osula finally got his opportunity to lead the line.

Ultimately, Newcastle’s attacking problems persisted as they failed to score for the second time in their opening three league matches. Osula cut a frustrated figure leading the line and was unable to really impact the game as Eddie Howe’s side played out a 0-0 draw with their newly-promoted opponents.

Newcastle United looking to sign striker

The arrival of Nick Woltemade for a club-record £65million fee has strengthened Newcastle’s attacking options at long last.

And with Isak pushing to leave the club on deadline day, Newcastle are still looking to sign another striker to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jorgen Strand Larsen have been targeted by Newcastle with formal bids rejected. There is still hope something could be agreed on deadline day though both Brentford and Wolves insist their forwards are not for sale as Newcastle considers other options.

Could William Osula leave NUFC?

With Woltemade and another striker or potentially Isak to come into squad, Osula will soon find himself back down the pecking order at Newcastle.

And, at 22, Newcastle recognise the need for the striker to play regular first-team football.

“I think anything is possible for Will,” Howe said. “I wouldn’t want to put any kind of restriction onto how he’s viewed.

“We will view him and judge him every day, like we do. He’s made great strides in a year.

“Sometimes, when you’re watching someone every day, and you’re so ingrained in their development, you can forget to see the giant leap that he’s made. I think his game is in a much better place.

“I think there’s more growth to come, naturally for someone so young. But he’s got ability and he’s got a talent, and he does score goals.

“He’s scored goals regularly in training, and he is quick and he is strong. He’s got all the attributes, and there will be a time where he has to play regularly to go to the next step, and he’s probably in that moment now.”

But it’s clear that playing regularly will not come at Newcastle this season for Osula, with Howe not ruling out the prospect of a potential departure.

“Regular football will be something he needs for his own career at some stage,” Howe said. “But whether that’s now or in the future, who knows?”

Sources in Germany have claimed Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the striker. Newcastle are set to face Leverkusen in the Champions League in December.

Apart from Isak, club sources have suggested that there could be a first-team exit on deadline day. The Magpies are also set to sanction some loan moves for younger players as the deadline draws closer.