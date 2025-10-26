What William Osula did at full-time spoke volumes after Newcastle United win

Bruno Guimaraes (c) celebrates his winning goal with Will Osula (l) and Anthony Elanga during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park on October 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham: William Osula proved to be a super substitute for The Magpies at St James’ Park on Saturday.

William Osula came off the bench to help Newcastle United grab a late winner against Fulham at St James’ Park.

The 22-year-old was introduced in place of Nick Woltemade in the 86th minute. Within four minutes of Osula’s introduction, The Magpies took the lead through Bruno Guimaraes after Jacob Murphy’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Sasa Lukic.

After conceding late on in defeats to Brighton, Arsenal and Liverpool already this season, Newcastle finally got to taste a last-minute winner as they picked up their third Premier League win of the season.

And they had Osula to thank after he won the ball back on the halfway line before seeing a shot saved by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. But Leno’s save fell kindly for Guimaraes to stroke in a 90th-minute winner.

While Osula has only started twice for Newcastle this season, he has contributed three goals and an assist as well as playing a key role in the winning goal against Fulham.

The Danish forward has featured in all of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season, though has been limited to an impact substitute role.

But head coach Eddie Howe believes there has been a big improvement in Osula’s game since joining the club from Sheffield United for £10million last summer.

Osula came close to joining Champions League side Eintracht Frankfurt for £30million on transfer deadline day before a late U-turn saw the deal fall through.

William Osula improvement pays off for NUFC

“I just think there's been big growth in his game,” Howe said. “He's worked tirelessly with Graeme Jones, who's done a lot of individual work with him, as have all of our coaches, but Graeme in particular.

“I think the key thing for any player is when you come on the pitch, regardless of what minutes you get, you impress.

“I think Will has done that gradually. Surely, I've entrusted him with more minutes.

“The ankle injury that he's got is slightly curtailing that because I don't want to make that problem worse.

“I want him to feel really good when he comes on the pitch. So, we're sort of managing that. Fundamentally, it's his attitude. He wants to be here, he wants to play, and he's very committed.”

At the full-time whistle, Osula quickly made his way to speak to Jones to reflect on the role he played in the win.

“Big development in his game,” Howe added on Osula. “Big change in his confidence levels.

“Because of that, he's coming on the pitch and influencing matches. He's got great attributes today. He did really, really well. I thought, to choose the right time to shoot. And Bruno's made a good save, but our captain's there to finish off the move. So, it's a massive goal for us.”

What next for William Osula?

While Osula is making an impact for Newcastle this season, the upcoming return of Yoane Wissa from injury could see him fall down the pecking order ahead of the January transfer window.

With interest in the Danish striker and Osula understandably keen to get regular first-team football as he heads into an important stage in his career.