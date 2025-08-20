Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have seen yet another bid for Yoane Wissa rejected by Brentford.

Newcastle United’s improved offer of £35m plus £5m in add-ons for Yoane Wissa has been rejected by Brentford. News of the Magpies’ improved offer broke on Wednesday afternoon, but within hours it had been revealed that the Bees had turned down that offer.

Newcastle had already seen an approach for Wissa rejected earlier in the window and had significantly increased the finances of that offer to try and finally get it over the line. However, Brentford have maintained that Wissa is not for sale this summer, even after they completed a deal for Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara.

On Newcastle United’s latest rejected bid, the Athletic’s David Ornstein posted on X: ‘EXCL: Brentford turn down latest offer from Newcastle United for Yoane Wissa. Bid worth £35m + £5m rejected & #BrentfordFC sources insist target price on 28yo striker never given to anyone. DR Congo int’l determined to secure #NUFC switch @TheAthleticFC’.

Wissa missed Brentford’s defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday as he looks to push through a move to St James’ Park. The DR Congo international has reportedly refused to play for Brentford again if a departure is not sanctioned this summer.

The Bees’ stance that Wissa is not for sale comes after a summer of upheaval at the Gtech Community Stadium that has seen manager Thomas Frank, last season’s top scorer Bryan Mbeumo and captain Christian Norgaard all leave the club. Wissa, who netted 19 goals in the Premier League last season, will likely have a starring role to play under Keith Andrews after those departures.

Manchester United’s double transfer swoop still impacting Newcastle United

As mentioned, Mbeumo’s move to Manchester United is still having serious knock-on effects for the Magpies. Not only did they miss out on his signature, but his move to Old Trafford has made it difficult for them to swoop for Wissa this summer.

To further compound their misery, the Magpies have also seen their interest in Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen met with stiff resistance from Molineux. Wolves are reluctant to sanction a move for Strand Larsen following Matheus Cunha’s departure to, you guessed it, Manchester United.

The Mail have also very recently reported that Wissa could be targeted by Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the window. Spurs, now managed by former Bees boss Thomas Frank, are interested in signing Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace and could use Richarlison in a deal for the Eagles midfielder.

If that happens, then Frank would reportedly be interested in reuniting with Wissa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a replacement for the Brazilian.

With less than two weeks of the transfer window to go, and two more Premier League games to play in that time, Newcastle United’s need for a striker is now turning into desperation. The lack of a natural centre forward possibly cost them two points at Villa Park on Saturday and they won’t want to face both Liverpool and Leeds United having to rely on Anthony Gordon, despite a promising performance in the midlands, leading the line in both of those matches.