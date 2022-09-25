The 42-year-old has managed many Brazilian clubs over a 12-year managerial career which started at Rio Branco.

But in recent years he won the Campeonato Paulista with Corinthians, the club he joined from Atletico Paranaense – where he managed Guimaraes.

The Brazilian, who has also managed Gremio, has worked with a host of his home nation’s talent during his career, including Renan Lodi, three-time Bundesliga and Calcio A winner Douglas Costa and ex-Bayern Munich midfielder Rafinha – as well as Argentinian ace Lucho Gonzalez.

Mitsuki Saito of Shonan Bellmare and Bruno Guimaraes of Atretico Paranaense compete for the ball during the game between Shonan Bellmare and Athletico Paranaense at Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka on August 07, 2019 in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked who the best player he has managed, though, there was only one answer for Nunes.

He told SPORT: “Bruno Guimaraes without a doubt.

“He is a very complete midfielder who seems to have four eyes. He plays with a camera above his head, he has 360-degree vision.

“I remember, when I had him at Paranaense, that Benfica asked me if he had the level and I told them no, that he had the level to play for Barca, Madrid and Mars if he wanted to.

“But they didn’t sign him on and went first to France and then to England.”

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in Brazil’s 3-0 friendly win over Ghana in France on Friday evening due to a thigh issue picked up in training.

But it is hoped that Guimaraes will be fit enough to be available for Tuesday’s match against Tunisia, Brazil’s last match before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Newcastle’s No. 39 has emerged as a top talent for both club and country in 2022, scoring his first international goal in a 4-0 win over Bolivia back in March. Despite suffering a slight fitness setback, he remains in contention to go to the World Cup with the five-time winners.